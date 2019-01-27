3 injured after car lands wheels-up in accident near Clementi Mall

SINGAPORE - Three people were taken to hospital after an accident flipped over a car outside Clementi Mall on Saturday morning (Jan 26).

Police said that they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Clementi Avenue 3 and Commonwealth Avenue West at 10.25am.

The three people, aged between 49 and 70, were conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that it was alerted to the accident at about 10.30am, and the injured were taken to hospital by ambulance.

The Straits Times understands that they were two women and one man, all of whom suffered minor injuries.

In a video posted to Facebook, a blue SUV can be seen travelling straight along Clementi Avenue 4 towards the junction in the direction of the mall.

As it heads onto the junction, a black saloon car travelling along Commonwealth Avenue West collides head-first into its left side.

The force of the impact sends the blue car skidding a short distance and then flipping completely to land on its roof, with wheels pointing up.

It is not known if the three people injured were travelling in the blue car.

The police are investigating the accident.