3 injured after bus rams into back of McDonald’s delivery rider in Sembawang; bus driver suspended

SINGAPORE – A McDonald’s delivery rider was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital after a chain collision involving a Tower Transit bus, car and motorcycle in Sembawang on Monday morning.

In a video uploaded onto Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, bus service 980 can be seen moving at some speed on the centre lane of a three-lane road before hitting the delivery rider on a motorcycle, who had stopped at a red light.

The impact of the collision jerks the rider backwards, before he is sent flying off his motorcycle and into the rear windscreen of a car ahead of him.

When contacted, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to an accident at the junction of Sembawang Way and Canberra Road at around 10.30am on Monday.

A McDonald’s spokesperson told The Straits Times that the delivery rider was taken to the Accident & Emergency (A&E) department for medical evaluation, and was discharged on the same day. The 38-year-old did not sustain major injuries, and is now recuperating at home.

“Our employees are paramount to us, and we have been extending our full support throughout this incident,” the spokesman added.

A Tower Transit Singapore (TTS) spokesman told The Straits Times that the 68-year-old bus driver was found to be at fault and has been suspended, with disciplinary action pending.

Police said the bus driver is assisting with investigation.

The driver of the car and an infant, who was on board the bus with his mother, were given medical attention, the TTS spokesman said.

“TTS has reached out to them to offer our sincere apologies and assist them with their medical claims. We wish them a speedy recovery and will continue to check in on them,” the spokesman added.