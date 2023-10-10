3 foreigners fined for working illegally as food delivery riders

SINGAPORE – Three foreigners were on Tuesday fined between $3,800 and $10,000 for working illegally as food delivery riders in Singapore without valid work passes.

A Singaporean and a permanent resident (PR), who provided the foreigners with account access on the food delivery platforms, were also fined for abetting these offences.

Only Singaporeans and PRs can legally work as riders for food delivery platforms in Singapore.

Ng Teik Chuan, who is Malaysian, was fined $10,000 for working as a food delivery rider using MilkRun and LiveExpress platforms from May 2022 to March 2023.

He earned a total of about $13,700 before he was caught in March by Ministry of Manpower (MOM) enforcement officers while he was out making deliveries.

Also in that same month, Indian national Amanullah Faizal Navas, 37, borrowed Singaporean Muhammad Mubeen Muthibbi Sahul Hameed’s Foodpanda account. The duo, who were each fined $3,800 on Tuesday, are friends.

Mubeen, 47, shared his e-mail address and password with Amanullah, and helped the latter unlock his Foodpanda account using facial recognition.

Amanullah, who had been working in Singapore for 12 years, was in between jobs at the time. After using Mubeen’s account for four days, he was confronted by members of the public for illegally working as a food delivery rider as a foreigner.

Amanullah stopped working as a rider immediately after the incident. He did not retrieve his earnings of $540 from Mubeen’s account.