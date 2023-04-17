3 firms fined for illegally dumping toxic waste into public sewers

SINGAPORE – Three firms have been fined thousands of dollars for illegally dumping toxic and hazardous substances into sewers in Woodlands, Tuas and Pioneer.

This is an offence that risks harming workers maintaining the public sewerage system, damaging Singapore’s used water treatment facilities, and polluting the environment, national water agency PUB said in a statement on Monday.

Among the firms charged was membrane manufacturing firm Century Water Systems and Technologies, which had discharged high concentrations of dimethylacetamide – a substance known to disrupt NEWater production when present in excessively high amounts – instead of engaging a licensed toxic industrial waste collector for proper disposal.

The firm’s offence was discovered during a routine inspection at its premises in Woodlands on May 20, 2022. It was charged in February and fined $3,300.

Meanwhile, two toxic industrial waste collector, Chem-Solv Technologies and NSL OilChem Logistics, were charged and prosecuted in November 2022.

Between May and September 2021, PUB’s online sensors detected abnormally high levels of prohibited volatile organic compounds in used water discharged from factories in Pioneer.

On Sept 6, 2021, PUB officers conducted a surprise inspection at Chem-Solv Technologies and found that greenish sewage was being discharged into public sewers.

Tests confirmed that the discharge contained eight types of banned organic compounds, PUB said.

It added: “The concentration level of one of these organic compounds, toluene, was dangerously high and could have posed a fire or explosion hazard in the public sewerage system.”

Chem-Solv Technologies was fined $8,500 and ordered to install additional monitoring sensors on its premises.

Separately, PUB’s sampling regime detected abnormally high levels of regulated substances such as heavy metals and boron in public sewers in Tuas between December 2021 and January 2022.

The agency traced these readings to NSL Oilchem Logistics’ premises, collected samples of the firm’s discharge and confirmed the presence of three heavy metals and boron beyond permissible levels.

NSL OilChem Logistics was fined $13,000 for its breach.

Mr Maurice Neo, director of PUB’s water reclamation (network) department, said: “Used water is a precious resource that is treated and recycled to produce NEWater, and our public sewerage system plays a key role in the reclamation process... To ensure that our operations, workers and the environment are fully protected, we will not hesitate to take enforcement action against any companies caught breaking the law.”

Under the Sewerage and Drainage (Trade Effluent) Regulations, those who discharge hazardous substances face a fine of up to $15,000, can be jailed a maximum of three months, or both.

Under the Sewerage and Drainage Act, those who illegally disposal of hazardous substances that may pose a danger to the safety and health of people or any part of any public sewerage system, can be fined up to $50,000 or imprisoned for up to 12 months upon first conviction.

Repeat offenders face a fine of up to $100,000, imprisonment up to 12 months, or both.

With its enhanced surveillance and enforcement regime, PUB said it has noticed a drop in the number of offences involving liquid waste related to industrial, business and trade processes being discharged into sewers in the past decade.

As part of an enhanced enforcement regime, PUB may also revoke approval for discharge, or issue stop-work orders to such errant companies.

These orders will only be lifted when the companies implement measures to ensure that the quality of their waste complies with the law, PUB said.

It monitors more than 5,000 companies annually for such discharge containing regulated substances into the public sewers.

Members of the public can report any suspected cases of water pollution or illegal dumping of substances into sewers to PUB’s 24-hour call centre at 1800-2255-782.