3 F&B outlets closed for not ensuring that only vaccinated patrons dined in; 7 closed for breaching other Covid-19 rules

SINGAPORE - Ten food and beverage (F&B) outlets were ordered to close this week for breaching Covid-19 safe management measures, including three establishments that failed to ensure only vaccinated customers dined in.

This was after various government agencies checked nearly 700 premises and over 2,500 individuals over the past week, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) on Friday (Aug 27).

The three outlets that breached vaccination differentiated measures are No Name Bar in Prinsep Street, Authentic Mun Chee Kee King of Pig's Organ Soup in Jalan Besar and Bigg Boss Bistro in Clive Street.

MSE said No Name Bar had delayed the entry of enforcement officers into its premises, failed to ensure that customers within its premises adhered to the permitted group size of five vaccinated persons, failed to check the vaccination status of its customers before granting them entry, and did not implement SafeEntry for its customers.

It has been ordered by the Urban Redevelopment Authority to shut for 10 days from Aug 26 to Sep 4 for these breaches.

The other two establishments had failed to ensure that those without a cleared status did not enter or remain within their premises. They were also ordered by the Singapore Tourism Board to close for 10 days.

Those with cleared status include fully vaccinated people, those who have recovered from Covid-19, and individuals with a valid negative Covid-19 test result within the last 24 hours.

Seven F&B outlets were also ordered to close after they had breached other safety measures.

This included playing music on the premises, failing to minimise interaction between staff and customers, failing to ensure a safe distance between customers and allowing the sale and consumption of alcohol after 10.30pm.

Three of these outlets were repeat offenders.

Chips Cafe and Bar in Cuscaden Road was shut for 20 days, while Glassy Junction Pub and Restaurant in Sam Leong Road was shut for 30 days.

Haru Lounge in Magazine Road was shut for 30 days after it delayed the entry of enforcement officers into its premises and provided false information that there were no customers there.



(Clockwise from top left) Chips Cafe and Bar, Glassy Junction Pub and Haru Lounge. PHOTOS: SINGAPORE TOURISM BOARD, URBAN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY



More on this topic Related Story F&B venue Darts Buddy to be charged in court for allowing consumption of alcohol after 10.30pm

Meanwhile, MSE said one food establishment and 10 people were fined for breaching safe management measures.

The Connoisseur Concerto outlet in International Building in Orchard was fined $2,000 for failing to ensure a safe distance between seated customers.

This is its second offence, MSE said.

The individuals were fined for offences such as gathering in groups larger than the permitted group size while dining at F&B outlets and failing to wear a mask when not eating or drinking.

Said MSE: "Enforcement checks will continue to be stepped up to guard against community transmission in higher risk settings, such as F&B premises, even as Singapore continues to reopen gradually."