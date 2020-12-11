Elderly couple and son die after suspected electrocution incident in Lakeside flat

SINGAPORE - An 80-year-old man, his wife, 66, and their son, 45, died following an incident in the elderly couple's flat in Lakeside on Thursday (Dec 10).

The police said no foul play is suspected and they were alerted to the case of unnatural death at Block 120 Ho Ching Road about 4.15pm.

The couple were found lying motionless and were pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Their son, who was visiting them, was unconscious when paramedics arrived, and was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The police are investigating their deaths.

The elderly man, Mr Omar Manan, reportedly fell in the shower, and both he and his wife, Madam Asmah Bujang, were electrocuted when she rushed in to assist him.

Their son, Mr Muhamad Ashikin Omar, had gone to visit them with his 15-year-old daughter, according to a family friend who spoke to Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News.

After a prolonged wait outside the door, he had broken it down and entered the flat. On seeing his parents on the ground, he had tried to revive them and was also electrocuted.

When The Straits Times went to the unit on Friday afternoon, police officers were seen within the flat.

A neighbour, who wished to be known only as Madam Ting, told ST in Mandarin that the couple lived alone and were visited by their son and their daughter-in-law almost daily.

The retiree, who has lived in the unit for about 50 years, said: "I used to talk to them from the corridor every day.

"They are a very close and pleasant family, I can't believe the three of them are gone."

A wake believed to be held at a relative's house within 1km of the incident was under way when ST arrived.

Relatives and friends of the family were lined along the corridor and gathered inside the flat to pay their respects.

A relative of the family declined to comment, adding that the family wished to be left alone.

On Facebook, the wife of Mr Muhamad Ashikin said her husband was a good father and son, and asked for her family to be kept in prayer.

"Today (Dec 11) is our daughter's 15th birthday, and (tomorrow) is my sister-in-law's (but) she has lost both her parents and her only brother," she said.