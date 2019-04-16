3 everyday heroes receive Public Spiritedness Awards

A sound technician was on his way to go prawning with a friend one night - but ended up catching more than prawns.

Sensing a commotion, Mr Muhammad Zakaria Rosli found two police officers struggling to subdue an aggressive man at Bedok Community Centre, and ended up helping them apprehend a suspected drug offender last November.

The 27-year-old was one of three people who received the Public Spiritedness Award at a ceremony at Bedok Police Division headquarters yesterday.

The officers, with Mr Zakaria's help, pinned down the man while waiting for back-up to arrive.

Later, Mr Zakaria managed to resume his prawning trip where the incident became the talking point of the night.

Fellow recipient Muhammad Afiq Roslee helped catch a shoplifter in March last year.

The airport worker was on his way home from work when he saw an elderly security officer chasing the shoplifter at Tampines Mart wet market. The 23-year-old immediately gave chase and helped to nab the offender who had walked out of a supermarket with a trolley of stolen groceries.

The third awardee was 46-year-old Satesh Kumar A/L Raman, a senior security officer of a private condominium in Upper East Coast Road, who investigated reports by residents that a man had committed an indecent act against a young child in a common area last month.

Mr Satesh conducted a thorough search and located the suspect, who was a landscape service provider employed by the condominium, and kept an eye on him before police arrived.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Tan Tin Wee, Commander of Bedok Police Division, praised all three recipients for "their crucial public-spirited interventions in rendering assistance to police officers and members of the public who were in need". He added: "Their actions are a good example for others and a testament to the strong sense of partnership between the police and the community."