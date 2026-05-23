3 drivers assisting with police investigations after multi-vehicle accident on AYE

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A video uploaded on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page shows the vehicles - two trailers, a bus and a lorry - on one side of the AYE.

SINGAPORE - Three people are assisting with investigations into an accident on May 22 involving four heavy vehicles on the AYE.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, p olice said they were alerted to an accident involving two trailers, a bus and a lorry along the AYE in the direction of Tuas at about 2.15pm.

A video uploaded on the Singapore Incidents Facebook group shows the vehicles stationary in the left-most lane. At the head of the accident is one trailer, which is followed by a lorry, the second trailer and lastly, a tour bus from Star Mart Express.

A 61-year-old trailer driver, a 42-year-old lorry driver and a 43-year-old bus driver are assisting with investigations, police added.

No injuries were reported. SCDF said three people were assessed for minor injuries, but declined to be sent to the hospital.



ST has reached out to Star Mart Express for more information.