Straitstimes.com header logo

3 drivers assisting with police investigations after multi-vehicle accident on AYE

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A video uploaded on Facebook shows the vehicles - two trailers, a bus and a lorry - on one side of the route.

A video uploaded on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page shows the vehicles - two trailers, a bus and a lorry - on one side of the AYE.

PHOTO: SCREENGRABS FROM SINGAPORE INCIDENTS/FACEBOOK

avatar-alt

Gabrielle Andres

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE - Three people are assisting with investigations into an accident on May 22 involving four heavy vehicles on the AYE.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, police said they were alerted to an accident involving two trailers, a bus and a lorry along the AYE in the direction of Tuas at about 2.15pm.

A video uploaded on the Singapore Incidents Facebook group shows the vehicles stationary in the left-most lane. At the head of the accident is one trailer, which is followed by a lorry, the second trailer and lastly, a tour bus from Star Mart Express.

A 61-year-old trailer driver, a 42-year-old lorry driver and a 43-year-old bus driver are assisting with investigations, police added.

No injuries were reported. SCDF said three people were assessed for minor injuries, but declined to be sent to the hospital.

ST has reached out to Star Mart Express for more information.

More on this topic
Two taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident in Woodlands
4 taken to hospital after accident in Old Airport Road, police investigations ongoing
See more on

Singapore

Accidents - traffic

Police

SCDF

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.