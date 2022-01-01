3 couples in S'pore welcome New Year babies at the stroke of midnight

SINGAPORE - As the nation ushered in 2022, three couples in separate hospitals welcomed their newborns who were all delivered on Saturday (Jan 1) at the stroke of midnight.

Mr Chong Chin Teck and Madam Teoh Pei Ferng, whose daughter was due on Jan 5, had avoided any countdown plans "in case of an early surprise".

And the early surprise came on Friday morning, when Madam Teoh, 35, an accountant, started having labour pains. The couple rushed to Mount Alvernia Hospital, where Madam Teoh endured seven hours of labour and received an epidural to ease the pain.

"We had a feeling she would arrive early because two years ago, our first daughter was also born one week early," said Mr Chong, 41, a finance manager, on Saturday.

At around 11.30pm, they realised there was a chance their girl's birthday would be on New Year's Day. "At the time, we just wanted the baby out safely as soon as possible," said Mr Chong.

Their baby girl arrived the moment the clock struck 12, weighing in at 2.84kg. She does not have a name yet, as the couple plan to consult a fengshui master to find a suitable name.

The hospital presented the couple with hampers and $188 in cash.

Mr Chong said: "The date makes her birth even more memorable. Everyone counts down in front of a TV, but I joined my wife at the hospital and it was a different kind of anticipation."

Over at Parkway East Hospital, a couple grew anxious when they received news that their first child could be delivered through caesarean section, as the baby's heartbeat showed signs of distress.

Mr Syahir Mohd Reduan, 29, who works in real estate, said: "My wife started to feel anxious because we have been praying and (hoping for) a normal birth all along."

But their worries were lifted as their baby's vital signs improved hours later. She was delivered naturally at midnight.

Pre-school teacher Norfatinah Djanamar, 26, said her daughter, who weighed 3.23kg, is named Daniya Iman, which means kind-hearted and close to faith.