3 couples married more than 50 years spill secrets to long-lasting love

SINGAPORE - For Mr Tay Yan Yong, 94, and his wife Madam Soh Gek Lan, 91, the secret to their 71-year marriage is simple – they give each other space.

“We never exchange angry words and will resume conversations only when we have calmed down and are no longer mad with each other,” Mr Tay said in Teochew.

When Madam Soh suffered a stroke seven years ago, Mr Tay became her primary caregiver.

“He took great care of her, tending to her every need,” their eldest daughter Tay Soi Hue, 70, told The Straits Times.

The nonagenarians renewed their vows after 71 years of matrimonial bliss on Feb 24.

They were joined by 164 other couples and the guest of honour, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and his spouse, Ms Jane Ittogi, at the Golden Jubilee Wedding Celebrations (GJWC) held at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

Jointly organised by the Families for Life Council, Registry of Marriages and Registry of Muslim Marriages, it is the first physical post-pandemic GJWC event for couples celebrating at least 50 years of marriage.

Ms Tay said her parents were matchmade by relatives. Mr Tay was 22 then and Madam Soh, 19. They got married only after a year of getting to know each other.

She said her father was the main breadwinner, working two jobs, while Madam Soh kept house. To supplement his meagre income as a boilermaker at Sembawang Shipyard, he built houses with two friends and a samsui woman during weekends.