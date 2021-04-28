3 community infections among 23 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore

SINGAPORE - There were 23 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Wednesday noon (April 28), taking Singapore's total to 61,086.

They included three community cases and no new cases from migrant workers' dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The remaining 20 were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Wednesday night.

The sole community case announced by MOH on Tuesday was a 42-year-old Indonesian sea crew member working on board bunker tanker MT ALLI who is linked to a previous case. This brings the total number of cases linked to the sea crew on the bunker tanker to six.

He had not disembarked from the vessel except to go for the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination on April 8.

There were also 11 imported cases confirmed by MOH. All of them had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival, said MOH. They arrived from countries including India, Ivory Coast and Malaysia.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community increased from nine two weeks ago to 11 in the past week. The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has remained stable at four cases per week over the same period.

With 22 cases discharged on Tuesday, 60,689 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 108 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 221 are recuperating in community facilities. Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 148 million people. Over 3.13 million people have died.