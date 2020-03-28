3 cases form new cluster at SingPost Centre

A new cluster involving three people working at the packet-processing facility at SingPost Centre in Eunos was identified yesterday, as the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced 49 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

According to SingPost, the cases comprise one contract staff member and two full-time employees working on the same floor.

"The two full-time SingPost employees are not postmen and do not have contact with members of the public in their line of work," it said.

SingPost added that it suspended all packet-processing operations at SingPost Centre on Thursday and yesterday for thorough cleaning and to facilitate contact tracing.

All employees working on the same floor have been instructed to stay home until further notice.

"As a result, members of the public should note that delivery of packages may be slightly delayed as cleaning and disinfection are under way," it said, adding that it expects operations to resume on Monday.

The delivery of letters is not affected.

SingPost also stressed that there is no known risk of contracting the virus through physical items so far.

Similarly, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said it seeks the public's patience if there are delays in packet deliveries.

"IMDA will work with SingPost to minimise impact on mail operation, and to support its efforts to protect the health and well-being of postal workers."

The contract staff member is a 47-year-old man who was last at the processing facility on March 19 and was confirmed to have the coronavirus on Tuesday. The two full-time staff tested positive yesterday.

"This is despite SingPost's strict health screening and social distancing protocol for all contractors and staff members," said SingPost.

The Ministry of Health also announced yesterday five more cases linked to the cluster at the PCF Sparkletots pre-school in Fengshan.

This means there are now 25 cases linked to the pre-school, 16 of whom are staff there and nine who are related to the principal.

The new cases include a six-year-old who is a family member of the pre-school's principal.

A spokesman for the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said the six-year-old is enrolled at PPIS Child Development Centre - Bedok Reservoir.

The child was last at the centre on March 11 and was well then.

Said the spokesman: "As the child's last contact with the PPIS Centre was 15 days before being tested positive, the PPIS Centre is not required to close for 14 days."

The centre had been cleaned and disinfected on Wednesday, but the ECDA said it would be closed today for a further round of cleaning and will resume operations on Monday, barring any new developments.

There were also three new cases linked to the cluster at Dover Court International School, bringing the number of cases linked to the school to seven.

Another nine local cases are currently not linked to previous cases or to travel.

All in, 27 of the 49 new cases announced were local cases, with the remaining 22 imported. All but two of the imported cases were returning residents or long-term pass holders. The new cases bring the total number in Singapore to 732.

A total of 183 have recovered, with another 11 being discharged yesterday. Of the 432 still in hospital, most are stable or improving, while 17 are in critical care.