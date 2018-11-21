3 books banned for advocating extremist religious views

Three books have been banned in Singapore for containing exclusivist or extremist religious views that promote enmity among different religious communities.

Two of the publications also purvey divisive views against other groups within the same religion, the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) said in a statement yesterday.

MCI has banned the three books under the Undesirable Publications Act.

The three books are Things That Nullify One's Islaam, The Wisdom Of Jihad, and What Islam Is All About.

The ministry said that these extremist teachings and ideologies are detrimental to Singapore's racial and religious harmony and relations.

"The Singapore Government has zero tolerance for individuals or publications which aim to incite hostility or violence among different religious groups," MCI added.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said the publications advocate extremist views that can promote enmity and hatred between Muslims and others, as well as encourage a culture of violence.



PHOTOS: MUIS



Muis said yesterday that it has conducted a thorough assessment of the three publications and recommended that they should be restricted from circulation here.

The publications promote dangerous ideas that have been widely circulated in radical circles to justify crimes and violence, said Muis.

"They run contrary to a peaceful, moderate understanding and practice of Islam in multicultural societies, and are harmful to socio-religious life in Singapore," it added.

Ustazah Rohana Ithnin told The Straits Times that Islam is a religion of peace and abhors all forms of violence and crime.

Any person or publication that callously promotes dangerous ideas in radical circles to justify crimes and violence must not be allowed in Singapore, she said.

"Such ideology is a perverted understanding of Islam and is an antithesis to the peaceful, moderate understanding and practice of Islam in multicultural societies, and is harmful to socio-religious life in Singapore," added the principal of Jamiyah Education Centre.

She also reminded members of the Muslim community to seek religious knowledge and guidance from credible religious teachers and publications.

It is an offence to distribute and possess any prohibited publication. Those who come into possession of any prohibited publication but fail to deliver the copy to the police can also be convicted.

Those convicted of any of these offences can be fined, imprisoned, or both.