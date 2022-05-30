3 bold projects to meet Singapore's needs in the coming decades

SINGAPORE - Shifting Singapore's civilian airport from Kallang to Paya Lebar, and then to Changi, as well as establishing the MRT network were among the bold moves that previous generations made for the benefit of Singaporeans today.

In an interview with The Straits Times on May 20, National Development Minister Desmond Lee laid out bold moves that Singapore is now laying the groundwork for, which will pay off in the decades to come.

Here are the big projects to keep an eye on:

1. Paya Lebar Air Base

Two of Singapore's air bases - Changi East and Tengah - are being expanded to accommodate the assets of Paya Lebar Air Base, which will move in the 2030s.

The move will free up about 800ha of land for development, with Mr Lee saying that height restrictions on surrounding areas will also be lifted.

He said the area possesses heritage and greenery, as well as opportunities for new housing and amenities.

The Singapore Institute of Architects and the Singapore Institute of Planners are working on plans for the area, which will be displayed for public feedback in June when the Urban Redevelopment Authority exhibits its long-term plans, said Mr Lee.

In April, he said proposals for the area included creating a heritage district out of old airport buildings.

2. Greater Southern Waterfront

With a coastline of about 30km, the Greater Southern Waterfront, stretching from Pasir Panjang to Marina East, requires a lot of work and planning, said Mr Lee.Freeing up land to develop the waterfront will require the relocation of facilities that are critical to Singapore, he said. These include the city hub and Pasir Panjang ports, which will be moved to Tuas Mega Port.