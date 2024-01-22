3 at large after hit-and-run accident along Farrer Road; machete found in car

Photos of the aftermath show a grey Honda car with a crumpled bonnet against a kerb, as well as a machete in the car driver's footwell. PHOTOS: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/ FACEBOOK
SINGAPORE – A driver and his two passengers are on the run after their car crashed into another vehicle along Farrer Road on Jan 21.

Photos of the aftermath of the accident posted on Facebook show a grey Honda car with a crumpled bonnet against a kerb, with its licence plate on the ground.

In one of the photos, a machete can be seen in the driver’s footwell.

When contacted, police said that they were alerted to a case of hit-and-run involving two cars along Farrer Road towards Adam Road at about 10.25pm.

A 61-year-old male car driver was taken conscious to hospital.

The police added that the other car driver and his two passengers had left the scene, and efforts to trace them were under way.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times has contacted the Singapore Civil Defence Force for comment.

