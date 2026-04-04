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Two men and a woman refused to open the door and locked themselves inside a residential unit at Block 262 Jurong East Street 24.

SINGAPORE – Three people were arrested for voluntarily causing hurt and committing robbery after locking themselves in a Housing Board flat in Jurong.

The police said they were conducting follow-up investigations into a case of voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery on April 3 at about 10.10pm.

During investigations, two men and a woman refused to open the door and locked themselves inside a residential unit at Block 262 Jurong East Street 24.

Officers from the Special Operations Command, Crisis Negotiation Unit and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were deployed to the scene.

SCDF deployed one safety life air pack and rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team were on standby as a precautionary measure, it said.

At about 11.40pm, police officers entered the unit. The two men, aged 21, and the 24-year-old woman were arrested for voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery.

SCDF said it assessed a person for minor injuries, but the person declined to be taken to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.