3 arrested after fight in Bukit Panjang; suspected drugs, vapes and weapons found at scene
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
SINGAPORE – Three people were arrested on Dec 16 after a fight in Bukit Panjang, where police found suspected drugs, e-vaporisers and weapons at the scene.
The police said they were alerted to a fight at Block 534 Jelapang Road at about 6.20am. No injuries were reported.
Police officers found suspected drugs, drug-related paraphernalia and vapes at the scene.
Two men, aged 23 and 26, and a 23-year-old woman were arrested for carrying offensive weapons in public places and suspected drug-related offences, said the police.
The woman and the 26-year-old man were also arrested for fraudulent possession of property.
A chopper and a flick knife were seized as case exhibits.
The suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau, and the e-vaporiser-related offence will be referred to the Health Sciences Authority.
Investigations are ongoing, said the police.