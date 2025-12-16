Straitstimes.com header logo

3 arrested after fight in Bukit Panjang; suspected drugs, vapes and weapons found at scene

Two men, aged 23 and 26, and a 23-year-old woman were arrested.

Rhea Yasmine

SINGAPORE – Three people were arrested on Dec 16 after a fight in Bukit Panjang, where police found suspected drugs, e-vaporisers and weapons at the scene.

The police said they were alerted to a fight at Block 534 Jelapang Road at about 6.20am. No injuries were reported.

Police officers found suspected drugs, drug-related paraphernalia and vapes at the scene.

Two men, aged 23 and 26, and a 23-year-old woman were arrested for carrying offensive weapons in public places and suspected drug-related offences, said the police.

The woman and the 26-year-old man were also arrested for fraudulent possession of property.

A chopper and a flick knife were seized as case exhibits.

The suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau, and the e-vaporiser-related offence will be referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

Investigations are ongoing, said the police.

