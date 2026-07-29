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Drugs, including cannabis and ketamine, seized from an anti-drug operation in the vicinity of Pasir Ris Street 11 on July 27.

SINGAPORE – Three men were arrested for suspected drug offences on July 27 after the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) seized an estimated $142,000 worth of drugs.

In a statement on July 29, CNB said it seized a total of about 5.52kg of cannabis, 132g of ‘Ice’, 145g of ketamine and four LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps , which could feed the addiction of 860 drug abusers for a week.

The three Singaporeans, aged 27, 29 and 34, comprise two suspected drug traffickers and one suspected drug abuser.

The 34-year-old was arrested by CNB officers at a void deck at a residential block near Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 for suspected drug trafficking offences on the afternoon of July 27.

He was then escorted to his hideout – a residential unit in the next block – where officers conducted a search. Four LSD stamps were seized from the man, while 879g of cannabis, and about 123g of ‘Ice’ were seized from within the unit.

Following investigations, the officers followed up with a second operation and arrested the 29-year-old for suspected drug trafficking offences at the lift landing of a residential block near Pasir Ris Street 11.

The man was later escorted to his residential unit in the same block, where officers recovered a total of about 4,641g of cannabis and 145g of ketamine.

The seized drugs included two packets of cannabis found on the man , several packets of cannabis and ketamine recovered from within the unit, as well as blocks of cannabis found outside the unit.

Later on the afternoon of July 27, officers arrested the 27-year-old man in his residential unit near Jalan Bukit Ho Swee, where 9g of ‘Ice’ recovered . The man was arrested for suspected drug offences.

In Singapore, it is illegal for a person to traffic in a controlled drug, offer to traffic in a controlled drug, or to help or offer help in trafficking in a controlled drug.

Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations into the drug activities of the arrested suspects are ongoing, CNB said.