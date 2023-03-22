3 arrested, 4 taken to hospital after Lucky Plaza fight

SINGAPORE – Three men aged between 31 and 52 have been arrested following a brawl at Lucky Plaza on Sunday evening.

The police on Wednesday said the fight, which took place around 8.30pm, involved five men and two women. The men are aged 31 to 63 while the women are 41 and 44.

Two women and two men, aged between 52 and 55, were conscious when taken to hospital.

“A 52-year-old man was subsequently arrested for affray. Two men, aged 31 and 37, were arrested for affray and public nuisance,” the police added.

The remaining people involved are assisting with investigations.

A video clip of the fight circulating online shows at least four police officers trying to keep the people involved from lunging at one another.

At one point, two men are seen hitting each other and one falls to the ground. Shouts of “relax”, “no” and “stop” can be heard during the commotion.

