$3.3 million distributed to 830 senior zakat beneficiaries’ CPF retirement savings, says MUIS

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Acting Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs, Zaqy Mohamad engaging with seniors at the MUIS Zakat Beneficiaries Seniors Day 2026 on Sept 3.

SINGAPORE – More than 800 senior zakat beneficiaries received around $3.3 million in CPF Retirement Account top-ups in the first year of the MUIS-CPF Matched Retirement Savings Scheme (MRSS).

In a statement on Sept 3, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) said 830 seniors received the top-ups through contributions from MUIS and the Government.

The MUIS-CPF MRSS, introduced in 2025 , provides eligible seniors with MUIS-funded top-ups of up to $2,000 into their CPF Retirement Account s. This money is then matched dollar for dollar by the Government.

“MUIS contributed about $1.66 million from zakat funds. Together with the Government’s matched amount, approximately $3.3 million was credited to beneficiaries’ CPF Retirement Accounts,” said MUIS.

Zakat is the collection of tithes from the Muslim community, which is then distributed to those in need.

MUIS said it will continue to reach out to eligible seniors who have yet to participate in the MUIS-CPF MRSS.

The annual scheme helps eligible senior zakat beneficiaries strengthen their retirement savings and ensure longer-term financial security.

“By crediting the funds directly into their CPF Retirement Accounts, beneficiaries’ savings continue to earn CPF interest and contribute to higher monthly retirement payouts over time,” said MUIS.

Meanwhile, the monthly zakat financial assistance scheme helps beneficiaries meet their daily living expenses.

In its statement, MUIS said it will review its z akat assistance framework to ensure aid remains relevant as the community’s demographic, social and economic needs continue to evolve.

The review will examine how assistance can continue to support underprivileged groups while remaining accessible to those who genuinely require support.

It will also consider how community zakat funds can be managed responsibly and sustainably so that assistance remains available in the years ahead.

More details will be announced in the coming months, said MUIS.

Speaking at the MUIS Zakat Beneficiaries Seniors Day 2026 on Sept 3 at D’Marquee in Downtown East, Acting Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad highlighted the importance of enabling seniors to age with dignity, confidence and assurance.

He also expressed his appreciation to zakat contributors for their generosity and trust, and to mosques, social development officers, volunteers and community partners for walking alongside beneficiaries and connecting them to the support they need, said MUIS.

Beyond financial assistance, zakat beneficiaries are connected via mosques to a wider ecosystem of care that promotes active ageing, healthier living and social connectedness, MUIS added.

They are also introduced to the Santunan Emas programme, which connects them to community activities, health programmes, relevant services and spiritual guidance suited to their needs.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong had announced at the 2026 National Day Rally that Santunan Emas programmes will be expanded to Darul Makmur Mosque in Yishun, Assyafaah Mosque in Sembawang and An-Nur Mosque and Yusof Ishak Mosque in Woodlands .

In financial year 2025 , MUIS disbursed a total of $74.7 million in zakat funds to eligible beneficiaries across all eight asnaf (beneficiary groups), in accordance with Islamic principles.

Around 40 per cent of the funds supported underprivileged beneficiaries, particularly those in the fakir (destitute) and miskin (poor) categories, said MUIS.