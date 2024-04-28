2m-long python seen attacking vehicles in Teck Whye is rescued by Acres

SINGAPORE - Retiree Calvin Yeo was driving in Teck Whye with his son on April 27 when they spotted a creature on the road jumping and appearing to bite the tyres of moving vehicles.

Upon getting closer, the pair spotted a 2m-long python attacking at least five passing vehicles in the middle of a two-lane road near Block 136 Teck Whye Lane at 10.45pm.

The 63-year-old said: “It’s my first time seeing a big snake in an urban area. It was quite scary and aggressive. The snake’s belly was bulging like it had just eaten an animal the size of a cat.”

He added that were “loud, popping noises” when the snake struck at the vehicles for over 30 minutes.

Mr Yeo and his son parked nearby and stood about 2m to 3m away from the reptile. Vehicles slowed down and avoided the snake as they passed by the area, he added.

When contacted, the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) said the python was moving sluggishly as it had just eaten.

Acres co-chief executive Kalaivanan Balakrishnan said: “Because of their sluggishness, (snakes) become vulnerable and will generally be more defensive. This will explain the snake’s behaviour in being defensive against passing vehicles.”