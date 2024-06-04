$2.9m study on housing types for future seniors undertaken by NUS

SINGAPORE – A project that aims to shape how homes for senior citizens will look in the future has been awarded to the National University of Singapore.

The $2.9 million project, which was granted by the Urban Redevelopment Authority in March, seeks to understand how different housing types influence seniors’ quality of living, and its findings will inform the planning and design of future senior housing types. It will be led by NUS researchers over three years.

The study will take into account the diverse needs, evolving preferences and changing aspirations of future seniors who may be living alone or with their families, said Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann on June 4.

Speaking at the World Cities Summit held at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, Ms Sim noted that the authorities have introduced several new housing types for seniors in recent years.

These include community care apartments, which pair senior-friendly housing design with on-site care services, and the Kampung Admiralty project in Woodlands, the first Housing Board project to co-locate childcare and senior centres in one integrated development.

“As we continue to explore new ways to support our seniors, we will need continued research to inform our decisions,” she said.

The Ministry of National Development said the project, which comes under the Cities of Tomorrow programme, will develop a framework to provide a baseline measurement and comparison of seniors’ quality of living across the different housing types.

It will also analyse the strengths and weaknesses of each housing type, and establish “minimum” standards.

The Cities of Tomorrow programme aims to address challenges that impact Singapore’s ability to have a liveable, inclusive and green living environment.