293,000 households have installed senior-friendly home fittings since 2012

SINGAPORE - Since its launch in 2012, 293,000 households have benefited from the Enhancement for Active Seniors (Ease) programme – an HDB scheme that provides subsidies for installation of senior-friendly home fittings such as grab bars and ramps.

The programme aims to improve mobility and safety of elderly occupants within the flat.

From April 1, under the Ease 2.0 programme, the number of fittings was increased from three to 11. The new fittings include foldable shower seats, bidet sprays and lowered toilet entrance kerbs.

More than 11,000 households have since applied for them, which is more than five times the average number of applications per month.

Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann provided these updates at the Bukit Batok Zone 9 block party on June 2.

Said Ms Sim: “I think this shows that the demand is there, the interest is there, the need is there.”

She added that due to the overwhelming response, HDB will need time to process all applications.

“HDB will process these applications as quickly as we can because we know how much these improvements mean to residents,” said Ms Sim.

Up to 95 per cent of the cost of the new improvement items under Ease 2.0 will be subsidised by the Government. Ms Sim said this was to make it very affordable for seniors.

The Ease programme is among a few schemes under HDB that focus on renovating flats and sprucing up neighbourhoods. Others include the Home Improvement Programme and the Neighbourhood Renewal Programme (NRP).

The wider range of fittings under Ease 2.0 is an initiative under the national Age Well SG programme to help seniors age safely and independently within their homes and around the estates through neighbourhood rejuvenation works.

It was announced by Minister of State for National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim at the ministry’s budget debate in Parliament in March 2024.

The 15th round of the NRP was announced by National Development Minister Desmond Lee at a community event in Clementi Town Centre on June 1.