2.92 kg of heroin seized from eight Singaporean men

SINGAPORE - A drug bust over the last two days saw the authorities seize 2.92kg of heroin, enough to feed the addiction of 1,390 abusers for a week.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested eight Singaporean men in the operation on Monday (June 22) and Tuesday, in which some methamphetamine, also known as Ice, was also recovered. The drugs seized are estimated to be worth at least $215,000 in total.

On Wednesday, CNB provided details of the operation which saw its officers force their way into a fifth-floor Housing Board unit near Boon Lay Drive to arrest two of the suspects.

CNB officers had tailed several of the suspects from a rendezvous point near Wellington Circle in Sembawang on Monday.

As the officers looked on, a white car pulled up near a waiting van and a man emerged to hand over a black package to a passenger in the van.

Officers then followed both vehicles as they made their way to Simei, Bukit Batok and Woodlands.

Along the delivery route, passengers in the white car met other suspected drug users, who in turn went to Boon Lay and Ang Mo Kio.

Officers later raided flats these users had been seen in and discovered drugs were stashed there.

One of the suspects, a 50-year-old, was stopped at a HDB block void deck in Ang Mo Kio.

When he was searched, officers found 1.91kg of heroin stored in four clear plastic bags and $6,460 in cash on him.

Investigations are ongoing.

