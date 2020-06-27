291 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 11 in the community

SINGAPORE - Eleven new Covid-19 patients in the community were among the 291 confirmed cases the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Saturday (June 27) afternoon, taking the total infection number in Singapore to 43,246.

The 11 community cases comprise five Singaporeans, and permanent residents and six work pass holders, said the MOH.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the vast majority of the new cases.

More details will be announced on Saturday night.

On Friday, MOH added Safra Mount Faber, Jurong East Sports Centre, Pearl's Hill 34 at 34 Upper Cross Street, Outram Park Ya Hua Rou Gu Cha at 7 Keppel Road and People's Park Centre to the list of public places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious. There was also a new cluster at a dormitory at 143 Tuas View Square.

Six community cases announced on Friday included a man who met a large group of people for sports and social activities, which the MOH said it would be investigating.

Two other cases were from the public healthcare sector.

With 221 cases discharged on Friday, the total number of patients who have fully recovered from the disease reached 36,814. This makes up about 86 per cent of those infected to date.

A total of 183 patients remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 5,921 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 26 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 11 who tested positive have died of other causes.