Woman suspected of swiping $24k from Taylor Swift fans in concert ticket scam nabbed

SINGAPORE - A 29-year-old woman suspected of cheating victims of more than $24,000 on the pretext of selling them Taylor Swift concert tickets has been arrested.

Between March 3 and 7, the police received several reports from victims who had responded to listings on online marketplace Carousell offering to sell tickets to the American pop star’s concert.

But once the victims made payment via PayNow or bank transfer, the woman did not deliver the tickets and became uncontactable, said the police in a statement on March 11.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified the woman through their investigations and arrested her on March 11, the statement said.

The woman will be charged in court with the offence of cheating on March 12, the statement added. If found guilty, she can be jailed up to ten years and fined.

When making online purchases, people should make sure that they buy from only authorised sellers and reputable sources, the police said. They should also opt for buyer protection using in-built payment options that release payment to the seller only upon delivery.

“Whenever possible, avoid making advance payments or direct bank transfers to the seller as this method does not offer any protection,” said the police.

Consumers should also be wary of sellers who offer better or faster deals in exchange for payments via bank transfers made directly to them. Such scammers may use a local bank account or provide a copy of the identity card or driving licence to prove their legitimacy.

For more information on scams, one can visit scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline on 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on such scams can call the police on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at police.gov.sg/iwitness