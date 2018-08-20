29-year-old man dies in hospital after car accident in Yishun

SINGAPORE - A man died in hospital after a car accident in Yishun last Saturday morning (Aug 18).

The Straits Times understands that the 29-year-old man, who had been behind the wheel of the car, died from his injuries at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) at about 12.30pm the same day.

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident in Yishun Avenue 1 towards Yishun Avenue 8 on Saturday at 3.29am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that the driver was unconscious when taken to KTPH, and that the hospital had been alerted to be on standby to receive him.

ST understands that the car was travelling on Lentor Avenue when it skidded while making a turn into a slip road to Yishun Avenue 1.

It then mounted a kerb and crashed into the metal barrier on the road divider, and was found stationary on Yishun Avenue 1 towards Yishun Avenue 8.

Police investigations are ongoing.