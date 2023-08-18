29-year-old man arrested for allegedly cheating then lover of $400k

SINGAPORE - A 29-year-old man suspected of cheating a woman out of $400,000 was arrested on Thursday.

In a statement on Friday, police said the man was nabbed less than 48 hours after a report was lodged on Tuesday by his former lover, who was the victim.

The woman, whose age is not known, met the man on a dating platform. After embarking on a romantic relationship, the man introduced the woman to investing.

He asked her for money on the pretext of investing it and generating good returns for her, said the statement.

Since June 2023, the victim made multiple transfers to the man totalling about $400,000, after which the man “ghosted” her, meaning he became uncontactable.

After his arrest, the man’s bank accounts and trading accounts were frozen, said the police. An electronic device was also seized as part of the investigation.

If found guilty, the man faces a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Scams have been on the rise. In 2022, there were 31,728 reported scam cases, with losses amounting to $660.7 million. In comparison, there were nearly 24,000 reported cases in 2021, when victims lost $632 million to scammers.

Anyone with information on such crimes or in doubt can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness

Visit www.scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline on 1800-722-6688 for more information on scams.