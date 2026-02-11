Straitstimes.com header logo

Driver, 29, arrested after police find vapes in accident near Tanjong Pagar

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SGRV FRONT MAN/FACEBOOK

Ann Chen

SINGAPORE – A 29-year-old driver was arrested after an accident involving two cars near Tanjong Pagar on the night of Feb 7.

Two vape pods were seized, the police told The Straits Times.

They were alerted to the accident at the junction of Cantonment Road and New Bridge Road at around 9.20pm on Feb 7.

“A 29-year-old male car driver was arrested for driving without reasonable consideration and driving under the influence of drugs,” the police said.

They added that the e-vaporiser-related offence has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said one person was assessed for minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital.

In a photo of the accident posted by SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook, a silver car and a black one appear to have collided head-on. The silver car’s bumper appears to have fallen off.

The police said investigations are ongoing.

