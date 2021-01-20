29 trade bodies pledge their support

A total of 29 trade associations and chambers yesterday pledged their support for fair hiring and employment practices.

In a joint statement released by the Singapore Business Federation, the groups urged their member companies to "remain committed to recruiting deserving candidates fairly based on merit".

The associations also said employers should promote positive workplace relations, where diversity is celebrated, and support the learning and development of employees so they can acquire skills and attributes to do their jobs and be considered for leadership positions in the future.