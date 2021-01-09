29 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 29 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Saturday noon (Jan 9), taking Singapore's total to 58,865.

All of them were imported cases that had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no community cases.

On Friday, MOH announced two community cases, one of whom is a Singaporean man who works at Crowne Plaza Changi Airport's Azur restaurant.

The 20-year-old Singaporean is the third confirmed case at Azur.

He has tested preliminarily positive for the more infectious British strain of Covid-19.

He delivers pre-packed meals to air crew and hotel guests, and did not interact with diners at Azur.

His earlier tests from rostered routine testing - the last being on Jan 1 - were negative for Covid-19.

The Singaporean had been identified as a close contact of the Korean work permit holder reported on Wednesday and had been placed on quarantine on Tuesday at a quarantine facility.

He developed symptoms on Thursday, and was swabbed the same day.

His test came back positive for Covid-19, and he was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases in an ambulance.

His serological test result came back negative, indicating that this was likely a current infection.

Special testing operations at the hotel are under way, and 233 staff have been swabbed, said MOH. Of these, 129 test results are negative, and 104 test results are pending.

The second community case was a 34-year-old harbour pilot at PSA Marine and the fifth case to be linked to the Singaporean harbour pilot who was confirmed to have Covid-19 on Dec 30.

He was placed on quarantine on Jan 1 at a quarantine facility after being identified as a close contact.

His swab on Sunday was negative for Covid-19, but another test taken on Thursday came back positive for the infection.

The Singaporean man was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital in an ambulance. He developed symptoms on Friday, and his serological test result is pending.

Tampines Mall and Gochi-So Shokudo restaurant at Tampines 1 were added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, added MOH on Friday.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 88 million people. More than 1.89 million people have died.