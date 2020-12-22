29 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 29 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Tuesday noon (Dec 22), all of which were imported.

They were placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Among the imported cases, four are Singaporeans or permanent residents and 23 are work pass holders who are currently employed in Singapore, including 21 foreign domestic workers.

There were no new community cases and none from workers' dormitories.

Tuesday's cases take Singapore's total to 58,461.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.

On Monday, the sole locally transmitted Covid-19 case was a Singaporean woman who tested positive before a scheduled cruise trip.

The ministry said that on Dec 14, the 39-year-old woman and her family had gone on a Southern Islands tour with two other families, and their group had 12 people in all.

This is seven more than the group of five allowed in phase two of Singapore's reopening.

MOH said investigations are ongoing to assess if there was any breach of the relevant safe management measures.

The woman, who was asymptomatic, was taken in an ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases the day after her test, when it returned positive for Covid-19 infection.

The National Public Health Laboratory has run further tests to verify that the woman has Covid-19, and MOH said that her serological test result is pending. A positive serological test indicates a likely past infection.

The woman lives in Jurong West Street 93, and went to work at Ruising Chemicals at 18 Boon Lay Way before her test result was confirmed.

Epidemiological investigations are in progress.

In the meantime, all her identified close contacts, including family members and co-workers, have been isolated and placed on quarantine and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period.

MOH also announced nine imported cases on Monday.

Of these, three were Singaporeans who returned from Britain and India.

Another two were work permit holders currently employed here who arrived from Indonesia and Myanmar.

The sixth imported case was a student's pass holder who arrived from Myanmar.

The remaining three cases were short-term visit pass holders who are crew members of separate vessels which arrived from Indonesia. They had not disembarked from their ships until they were taken to a quarantine facility or hospital, said MOH.

All nine imported cases were placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore, and tested while in quarantine.

Meanwhile, MOH added several locations to the list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients, including Anchorpoint Shopping Centre, Takashimaya in Ngee Ann City and Raffles City Shopping Centre.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with a total of one case in the past week, who is currently unlinked.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 76.8 million people. More than 1.6 million people have died.