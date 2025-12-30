Straitstimes.com header logo

29 bus services diverted on New Year’s Eve due to Marina Bay and Boon Lay countdown events

Countdown events on Dec 31 are expected to draw very large crowds.

SBS Transit and SMRT said that 26 bus services near the countdown at Marina Bay will be diverted.

ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Sherlyn Sim

SINGAPORE – A total of 29 public bus services will be diverted on Dec 31 due to countdown celebrations at Marina Bay and Boon Lay.

SBS Transit and SMRT said on Dec 30 that 26 bus services near the countdown at Marina Bay will be diverted, while another three will be affected at Boon Lay.

Bus services will skip 26 bus stops along these roads in the Marina Bay area:

  • Bayfront Avenue

  • Beach Road

  • Bras Basah Road

  • Cecil Street

  • Collyer Quay

  • Central Boulevard

  • Esplanade Drive

  • Fullerton Road

  • Marina Boulevard

  • Nicoll Highway

  • Raffles Avenue

  • Raffles Boulevard

  • Robinson Road

  • Stamford Road

  • Temasek Avenue

  • Temasek Boulevard

The bus services are 10, 14, 16, 36, 56, 57, 70/70M, 77, 97, 100,106, 107, 111, 130, 131, 133, 167, 195,196, 400, 502, 518, 857, 960, 960e, 961.

The diversions will start from as early as 6pm till the last bus service of the day.

At the countdown celebrations at Boon Lay, bus service 99 will skip four pairs of bus stops along Boon Lay Drive, Boon Lay Place and Corporation Road for an hour from 11.30pm on Dec 31.

Bus services 240 and 246 will skip several bus stops along Boon Lay Drive and Boon Lay Place from 11.30pm on Dec 31 to 12.30am on Jan 1, SMRT added.

For more information, contact the transport operators at 1800-336-8900 (SMRT) or 1800-287-2727 (SBS Transit), or visit

www.smrt.com.sg

or

www.sbstransit.com.sg

.

