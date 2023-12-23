28-year-old man nabbed for allegedly driving against traffic on TPE and hit-and-run, drink-driving offences

SINGAPORE - A 28-year-old man has been arrested for a raft of offences, including allegedly driving against the flow of traffic, drink driving and being involved in a hit-and-run accident.

In response to queries, the police in a statement said a car was driving against traffic flow on the Tampines Expressway (TPE) towards Seletar Expressway (SLE) at about 11.30pm on Dec 14.

The car was then involved in a hit-and-run accident involving two other cars on the TPE towards the SLE, after the Jalan Kayu Exit. The car later kept heading towards Lentor.

In a video posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Dec 21, a car is seen driving against the flow of traffic.

Farther down the road, two light-coloured vehicles appear to have stopped at the rightmost lane, with their hazard lights switched on.