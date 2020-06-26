28 men and women arrested for gambling and vice offences in multi-agency raid

SINGAPORE- The police has arrested 28 people and seized more than $22,300 worth of goods - including contraband cigarettes and illegal medicines - in a multi-agency operation against illegal gambling and vice activities.

The suspects, aged between 21 and 68, were arrested for offences under the Common Gaming House Act, the Women's Charter and for suspected drugs and Customs-related offences, said the police in a statement on Friday (June 26). They had also broken safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

The operation, which took place from June 8 to 21, was led by the Bedok Police Division.

It was supported by enforcement officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Central Narcotics Bureau, Health Sciences Authority, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority and Singapore Customs in Geylang.

Of the suspects, 18 men and two women were arrested during a raid against illegal gambling activities, in which cash amounting to more than $8,900 and gambling-related paraphernalia were seized.

Six of the suspects are women. Four of those women, aged between 21 and 51, had also allegedly advertised sexual services online and were operating from rented apartments in Geylang. They have been arrested for offences under the Women's Charter.

Four of the 22 men arrested are suspected of drug and Customs-related offences. The four are aged between 21 and 55, and one of them is assisting the HSA with investigations into offences under the Health Products Act.

Investigations are ongoing.

The authorities will continue to clamp down on criminal activities and those found engaging in such activities will be dealt with in accordance with the law, said the police.