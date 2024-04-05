272 arrested in S’pore, HK, South Korea over alleged online child sexual abuse crimes

SINGAPORE – Twenty-eight suspects in Singapore are among 272 arrested in a five-week cross-border crackdown on online child sexual exploitation activities here as well as in Hong Kong and South Korea.

Singapore police, including the Criminal Investigation Department, and their foreign counterparts conducted raids at 236 locations across the three countries.

The youngest nabbed is aged 12 while the oldest is 73.

Those arrested in Singapore are aged between 18 and 59. Their alleged offences range from possessing, accessing and distributing child abuse materials to engaging in sexual communication with minors.

Nine of them have been referred to the Home Team Community Assistance and Referral Scheme for further assessment and intervention.

Electronic devices, including computers, mobile phones and storage devices, found at 44 locations in Singapore were seized.

Investigations revealed that some individuals were said to have obtained child abuse-related materials through messaging platforms.

Stressing the country’s commitment to protecting children from harm, Assistant Commissioner Yeo Yee Chuan of the Singapore Police Force said: “Crimes against children cannot be condoned.”

Acting Senior Superintendent Rachel Hui of the Hong Kong Police Force expressed appreciation for the collaborative effort, highlighting the importance of enforcement actions in safeguarding children’s well-being.

The Korean National Police Agency echoed similar sentiments, emphasising a need for international solidarity to combat child sexual exploitation crimes effectively.

Those convicted of possessing or gaining access to child abuse material here can be jailed for up to five years and fined or caned.

Those convicted of distributing, selling or offering child abuse material for sale, or have in their possession child abuse material for the purpose of such distribution, may be jailed for up to seven years and may also be fined or caned.