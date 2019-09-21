27-year-old female motorcyclist dies after SLE accident

A 27-year-old motorcyclist died after she was involved in a traffic accident on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) yesterday morning.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said.

The accident happened on the SLE, towards the Central Expressway, before the Woodlands Avenue 12 exit at 2.15am.

Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that a lorry and a white truck were also seen within the area cordoned off by the police.

The Land Transport Authority sent three tweets in quick succession at 3am advising motorists to avoid lanes 1, 2 and 3 where the accident happened.

Police are investigating the case.

Clement Yong