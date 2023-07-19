27 primary schools to hold ballot in Phase 2A for mainly alumni ties

SINGAPORE - Parents signing their children up at 27 primary schools will need to face a ballot during Phase 2A of the Primary 1 registration exercise this year.

At this stage last year, 28 primary schools went through a ballot. There are 181 primary schools in Singapore.

Based on the latest figures released by the Ministry of Education (MOE) on its website on Wednesday evening, the oversubscribed schools going into a ballot this year include Catholic High School (Primary) in Bishan, which had 135 children competing for 116 places; and Holy Innocents’ Primary School in Hougang, which had 115 children for 103 slots.

Both schools will hold a ballot for children who are Singapore citizens residing outside 2km of their premises.

Schools doing a ballot for Singapore citizen children residing within 1km of their locations include Horizon Primary School in Punggol, which had 105 applicants for 77 spots, and Sengkang Green Primary School, with 121 applicants for 92 spots.

Children applying to some schools like Henry Park Primary School in Holland were more fortunate – the school received 109 applicants eyeing the same number of places. Fern Green Primary School in Sengkang also had 50 children applying for 50 vacancies.

Phase 2A is reserved for children who have a parent or sibling who is a former pupil, or those who have a parent who is a member of the school advisory or management committee, or a staff member.

Children from the MOE kindergartens under the primary school of their choice also qualify for this phase.

The phase was created in 2022 from merging phases 2A(1) and 2A(2), which were both set aside for children of alumni.

Phase 2A(1) was reserved for children whose parents had joined the school’s alumni association or are members of its advisory or management committee.

Phase 2A(2) was reserved for children of alumni who were not members of the association, children of staff and children in the MOE kindergarten located within the primary school.

Ms Jas Teo, 39, who works in the banking industry, registered her daughter for Nan Hua Primary School in Clementi. The school is her alma mater, and she has fond memories of her time there.

“We live within 1km of the school, and based on the figures, we should be okay because the balloting is only for those between 1km and 2km of the school,” she said. “It wasn’t particularly nerve-racking, but it was still scary to see the high numbers registering.”

Nan Hua Primary had 96 applicants for 65 vacancies in Phase 2A.

“I like the family culture and environment of the school – it promotes values like respect, humility and diligence. Some of the teachers who taught me are still there,” she added.

Results of the ballot will be out on Friday, according to MOE’s website, and vacancies for Phase 2B will also be updated that day. Registration for Phase 2B starts on July 24 and ends on July 25.

This phase is reserved for children who have a parent who volunteered at the school or are endorsed by the church or clan directly connected with the primary school, or who are active community leaders.