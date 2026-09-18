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27 motorists nabbed for traffic offences at Woodlands Checkpoint during September school break

They were caught for traffic offences such as queue-cutting and crossing double white lines.

SINGAPORE – The September school holidays saw more than just vacation crowds at Woodlands Checkpoint, with 27 motorists caught for traffic offences such as queue-cutting and other dangerous road behaviour at the border crossing.

Between Sept 4 and 13 , 16 vehicles departing Singapore were told to make U-turns to rejoin queues, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Sept 18.

In addition, eight drivers of foreign-registered vehicles departing Singapore were banned from entering the country after crossing double white lines and cutting queues.

Of these, 16 motorists were referred to the Traffic Police for further action.

During this period, another three motorists arriving in Singapore were caught cutting queues and crossing double white lines.

The 27 motorists were caught amid stepped-up enforcement operations by the ICA at the checkpoint to detect motorists who had committed traffic offences and to deter others from doing so.

“ICA takes a very serious stance against motorists who violate traffic laws or do not comply with our officers’ instructions at the checkpoints, compromising the safety of other motorists,” said the agency.

“We will not hesitate to take firm actions against them.”

Travellers are advised to cooperate with ICA officers, comply with traffic laws and maintain lane discipline when using land checkpoints, the authority added.

Earlier on Aug 31, ICA issued a statement warning travellers to expect heavy traffic and longer waiting times at land checkpoints from Sept 4 to Sept 10 amid the upcoming September school holidays.