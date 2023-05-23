27 men arrested for being suspected members of unlawful society

SINGAPORE – The police have arrested 27 men, aged between 19 and 45, for being suspected members of an unlawful society.

In a joint operation in Hougang Avenue 3 by the Secret Societies Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department and the Traffic Police on May 21, some of the men were found with motorcycle helmets and T-shirts believed to be bearing secret society logos.

In videos circulating online, more than 20 people were seen pushing their motorcycles along the road while escorted by Traffic Police officers riding motorbikes.

The police said investigations against all 27 men are ongoing, and the Land Transport Authority will also investigate the group for other regulatory offences.

Those found guilty of being members of an unlawful society can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $5,000, or both.