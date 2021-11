SINGAPORE - Singapore's privacy watchdog has collected more than $2.68 million in fines from 104 entities found to have breached the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) over the past six years since the first fines were given in April 2016.

Checks by The Straits Times found that the number of entities found in breach of the PDPA, and the amount of fines issued to them, appear to have fallen since they peaked in 2019.