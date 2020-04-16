2.65m eligible to vote at the next GE

The Registers of Electors were certified yesterday and are available for public inspection online, the Elections Department (ELD) said in a statement.

There are a total of 2,653,942 electors in the updated voter rolls, an increase of over 59,000 from the 2,594,740 electors when the registers were last revised in April last year.

There were 2,460,484 electors in the registers at the last general election in 2015.

Eligible voters can check their particulars in the Registers of Electors electronically, either at the Voter Services section of the ELD website at eld.gov.sg, or at the Profile section - under Registers of Electors - in the SingPass Mobile app.

Singaporeans whose names were removed from the registers for failing to vote at a previous election can still apply to have their names restored to the registers via the ELD website so they can vote, the ELD added.

They are encouraged to apply early, as under the law, their names cannot be restored from the time the writ of election is issued until after Polling Day.

This is probably the last revision to the voter rolls before the next general election, which has to be held by April 14 next year, within three months of the end of the current Parliament's term on Jan 14 next year.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said last month that no decision has been taken yet on the timing of the general election, but the Government has made plans for additional measures for the coming polls to safeguard the health of Singaporeans.

Last Tuesday, the Parliamentary Elections (Covid-19 Special Arrangements) Bill was introduced to provide for temporary arrangements needed to hold an election safely while Covid-19 measures are in effect.

It would, if passed, allow persons on stay-home orders to vote under special conditions, and nominate a representative to help them file their nomination papers if they are unable or unfit to do so due to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, overseas Singaporeans who have resided in Singapore for an aggregate of at least 30 days between March 1, 2017 and February 29, 2020, can also apply to register as overseas electors to vote at one of 10 designated overseas polling stations. These are Singapore overseas missions in Canberra, London, Tokyo, Beijing, Washington, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Dubai, San Francisco and New York.

Eligible overseas Singaporeans are encouraged to register or re-register as soon as possible via the ELD website as under the law, applications will not be processed during the period from the third day after the writ for an election is issued until after Nomination Day if the election is uncontested, or until after Polling Day if a poll is to be taken.

Re-registration is required for overseas voters with each revision of the registers. Those who register to vote abroad can vote in Singapore if they happen to be back home on Polling Day.

A poll card informing them of their allotted polling station will also be mailed to their latest Singapore contact address registered with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.

They may also print out their ePoll card using their SingPass, or get help at a community centre/club or the ELD to do so.