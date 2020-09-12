261 people under probe over scams in which victims lost over $3 million

SINGAPORE - Police are investigating 261 people involved in 544 scam cases, in which the victims purportedly lost more than $3 million.

The cases were mainly Internet love, e-commerce and loan scams.

The suspects - 163 men and 98 women aged between 15 and 83 - are assisting in investigations after a two-week operation conducted between Aug 29 and Friday (Sept 11) by the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven police land divisions.

They are being investigated for suspected involvement in cheating or money laundering.

Those found guilty of cheating can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Anyone convicted of money laundering can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to $500,000.

The police advised members of the public to reject requests by others to use their bank accounts or mobile lines, as they will be held accountable if these are linked to illegal transactions.

For scam-related advice, the public can call the anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688 or go to this website.

Those who wish to provide information on scams may call the police on 1800-255-0000, or do so at this website.