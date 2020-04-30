260 masks given to homeless as part of community mask sewing project

About 260 reusable face masks were given yesterday to homeless people supported by the Singapore Anglican Community Services.

The donation is part of a community project that encourages people to sew cloth masks at home and have them donated to vulnerable groups. These include seniors, vulnerable children, domestic workers, cleaners, and residents in shelters and homes.

Yesterday's batch of masks was distributed at the Diocesan Centre in Francis Thomas Drive in Potong Pasir during a visit by Ms Sun Xueling and Dr Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim. Ms Sun is Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development, while Dr Muhammad Faishal is Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development and Education.

This was part of the People's Association initiative Masks Sewn With Love, which is giving away at least 35,000 reusable cloth masks to vulnerable groups.

"It is very heart-warming to see that during this Covid-19 crisis, families are coming together enthusiastically, bonding over sewing masks, to contribute to the care of vulnerable groups in our society," Ms Sun said.

"This is the SG Together spirit. The pandemic targets the most vulnerable in our society but with these masks sewn with love, we try our best to protect them."

People who have sewn masks and want to donate them may mail them in an envelope addressed to "Masks Sewn with Love". No other address details are required. No stamps are needed either, and they can be dropped off at any post box.

Donors are asked to put their name, housing estate, the number of masks enclosed and their sizes on the back of the envelope.

• For more information, visit www.facebook.com/groups/MasksSewnWithLove or e-mail sewnwithlove.sg@gmail.com