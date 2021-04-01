26 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 26 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Thursday (April 1) - all imported and placed on stay-home notice (SHN) on arrival.

There were no new community cases and none from migrant workers' dormitories. More details will be announced on Thursday night.

Thursday's new case numbers brought Singapore's total to 60,407.

A 22-year-old permanent resident who is studying in Britain was the sole community case announced on Wednesday.

He is asymptomatic and was detected when a Covid-19 pre-departure test taken on Tuesday in preparation for his return to Britain came back positive. He was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

A serology test suggested that the infection is not so recent, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said. Another test conducted by Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Wednesday was negative for Covid-19.

This means the student could be shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA from a past infection, which is no longer transmissible and infectious, said the MOH.

The student had returned to Singapore from Britain on Jan 11 and served an SHN at a dedicated facility and an additional seven-day self-isolation at his place of residence until Feb 1.

Tests taken on Jan 24 during his SHN and on Jan 29 during self-isolation were both negative for Covid-19.

Wednesday's caseload also included 33 imported infections.

All were placed on SHNs or isolated on arrival from countries including India, Myanmar and Papua New Guinea.

There were 11 cases discharged on Wednesday, bringing to 60,134 the number of people who have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 37 patients remained in hospital, including one in intensive care, while 165 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive died of other causes.