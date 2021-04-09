26 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 26 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Friday (April 9), taking Singapore's total to 60,601.

They were all imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no community cases, and none from migrant workers' dormitories.

More details will be announced on Friday night.

Thursday saw 21 cases, including Singaporeans, permanent residents, work and student's pass holders, and work permit holders arriving from India, the United States, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Ukraine.

There was also a short-term visit pass holder coming from the Philippines for a work project.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community decreased from three cases two weeks ago to two in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week also decreased from three cases two weeks ago to two in the past week.

With 24 cases discharged on Thursday, 60,269 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 43 patients remained in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 218 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 133 million people. Some 2.9 million people have died.