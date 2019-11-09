26 Mendaki staff injured in bridge collapse at Batam resort

A light-hearted moment for some Mendaki staff - who were preparing for a group photo on a bridge at a luxury Batam resort - turned into panic as part of the wooden structure collapsed.

The group of about 30 heard a cracking sound, before most of them fell about 3m into shallow waters at the Montigo Resorts Nongsa.

Amid the fright and the confusion, some quickly helped others out of the water. Staff from the resort also came to help.

These details of the incident on Thursday were recounted by a relative of one of those affected. He declined to be named.

The incident led to 26 Mendaki staff being injured. They were among 100 staff who went there for a two-day annual retreat to discuss work plans for the next year.

Yesterday, all 100 staff arrived back in Singapore at the Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal - to the relief of anxious family members waiting there.

"We are of course worried. We lost contact with our daughter as everyone had lost their phones, and we're just getting our information from one person," said Ms Sharifah Omar, 54, a massage therapist, before her daughter arrived.

Mendaki chief executive officer Rahayu Buang, who was with the group in Batam and on the return ferry to Singapore, said in a statement that the welfare of its employees remains Mendaki's top priority.

"This is indeed an unfortunate incident. The employees were on the bridge preparing for a group photo when the incident took place," she added.

When approached at the ferry terminal, Mendaki staff declined to speak to reporters.

Montigo Resorts said all those affected by the incident were sent to the hospital immediately.

Two of them - one with an ankle fracture and another with a rib injury - were discharged after overnight observation.

The other 24 suffered only light injuries and were treated as outpatients.

When they reached Singapore, four of them were taken to Changi General Hospital by ambulance.

Of these, two were discharged and one was warded for further observation. Another underwent surgery to treat her broken ankle, said a Mendaki spokesman.

Mendaki added that it is in contact with the family members of those injured, and thanked the Singapore consulate in Batam as well as the resort staff for their help.

Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli said in a Facebook post yesterday that he was concerned about the 26 Mendaki staff involved in the accident.

"I wish them a speedy recovery. Mendaki will render all the necessary assistance and support to their staff," he added.