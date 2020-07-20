257 new virus cases, including 8 in the community

There were 257 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 47,912.

They included eight community cases, comprising two Singaporeans, one work pass holder and five work permit holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Three of the community cases are linked to previous cases or clusters, while five are unlinked.

There were also five imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Among them was a one-year-old Singaporean boy who had returned from Azerbaijan on July 4. He tested positive last Saturday.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the 244 remaining cases.

Meanwhile, FilmGarde cinema in Bugis+ mall, an ActiveSG Gym at Fernvale Square, The Metropolis and VivoCity were among the new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 patients.

Chong Pang City Wet Market and Food Centre and Kampung Admiralty Hawker Centre were also newly added to the list.

MOH also said the clusters at 3 Loyang Way 6 and 216 Tagore Lane were closed, and the dormitories now house only recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative for Covid-19.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from 16 two weeks ago to 10 in the past week.

Update on cases

New cases: 257 Imported: 5 (2 Singaporeans, 1 PR, 1 work permit holder, 1 dependant's pass holder) In community: 8 (2 Singaporeans, 1 work pass holder, 5 work permit holders) In dormitories: 244 Active cases: 3,799 In hospitals: 181 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 3,618 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 44,071 Discharged yesterday: 253 TOTAL CASES: 47,912

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has decreased from a daily average of eight to six over the same period.

With 253 cases discharged yesterday, 44,071 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 181 patients remain in hospital, while 3,618 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 others who tested positive died of other causes.