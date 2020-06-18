257 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 4 in community

SINGAPORE - There are 257 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon (June 18), taking Singapore's total to 41,473.

They include four community cases, comprising one Singapore permanent resident and three work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the vast majority of the other cases on Thursday, said the MOH.

More details will be announced on Thursday night.

On Wednesday, MOH said that Singaporeans and permanent residents who left Singapore before an advisory against travelling out of the country was issued on March 27 and who are returning in the near future will not have to pay for their Covid-19 tests.

But this holds only if they enter Singapore by Aug 31.

Those who left the country after March 27 in spite of the travel advisory will continue to bear the full cost of their Covid-19 tests, which costs up to $200. They would also need to pay for staying in dedicated facilities if they are serving their stay-home notices there. This applies to all Singaporeans, permanent residents and foreigners.

The ministry also clarified that it will not automatically swab those who are aged 12 or younger before they end their stay-home notices unless their close contacts test positive for the virus.

The ministry confirmed 247 new coronavirus patients in Singapore on Wednesday.

Of these, five are community cases - one Singaporean, one PR and three work permit holders.

The Singaporean patient, a 58-year-old woman, is a family member of a previously confirmed case and was swabbed while she was already quarantined.

The PR, a 23-year-old man, is asymptomatic and was tested as his work involves interacting with security guards in dormitories. He is currently unlinked to previous cases.

Two of the three work permit holders are also contacts of previously confirmed cases who had already been quarantined.

The third work permit holder was tested as part of MOH's active screening of those who work in essential services. He is the second unlinked patient among the five community cases.

Further tests of the five showed that one of the cases was likely infected some time ago and he is no longer infectious. Results for the other four are pending.

Migrant workers in dormitories make up the remaining 242 new cases on Wednesday.

Twenty-six people have died from complications due to the coronavirus. Another 10 people who tested positive for the coronavirus have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 8.40 million people. More than 451,000 people have died.