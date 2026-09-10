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254 people in police probe for involvement in scams where victims lost $7.5m

They are believed to be involved in more than 652 scams, which comprise mainly e-commerce scams, phishing scams, job scams, government official impersonation scams, investment scams and lucky draw scams.

SINGAPORE – A total of 151 men and 103 women are assisting the police in investigations into their suspected involvement in scams as scammers or money mules.

They are believed to be involved in more than 652 scams , in which victims reportedly lost around $7.5 million , the police said in a statement on Sept 10.

The scams comprise mainly e-commerce scams, phishing scams, job scams, government official impersonation scams, investment scams and lucky draw scams .

The probe into the 254 people, aged between 15 and 79 , follows a two-week operation from Aug 27 to Sept 9 by officers from the Cyber Command and the seven police land divisions .

The 254 people are being investigated for alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence .

Those found guilty of cheating may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined , while those found guilty of money laundering face up to 10 years’ jail, a fine of up to $500,000, or both .

Those convicted of carrying on a business to provide any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence may be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $125,000, or both .

Scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates face mandatory caning of at least six strokes and up to 24 strokes .

Scam mules who enable scammers by laundering scam proceeds or providing SIM cards or Singpass credentials will face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes .

For more information on scams, the public can visit www.scamshield.gov.sg or call the ScamShield Helpline on 1799.

Those with information on scams may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.